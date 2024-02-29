UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission completes withdrawal from Sudan

NEW YORK: The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) completed its withdrawal from Sudan on Thursday, reported Sputnik, quoting UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

“The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) completes its withdrawal from Sudan on 29 February 2024. The Secretary-General reiterates his deep appreciation to all international and national UNITAMS personnel for their dedication and service to the people of Sudan throughout the Mission’s mandate,“ Dujarric said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that a small team will remain in the city of Port Sudan to oversee the Mission’s liquidation process, beginning on March 1.

Dujarric noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “counts on the full cooperation of the Sudanese authorities to ensure this process is completed as smoothly and swiftly as possible.”

“The conflict that continues to rage in Sudan is further eroding the rule of law and protection of civilians, as well as jeopardising the entire country and region. The Secretary-General calls on the conflict parties to lay down their weapons and commit to broad-based peace talks that lead to the resumption of a civilian-led democratic transition,“ the spokesperson said.

At the same time, Dujarric reiterated that “the United Nations is not leaving Sudan” and remains “strongly committed to providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance and supporting the Sudanese people in their aspirations for a peaceful and secure future.”

Ramtane Lamamra, the UN secretary-general’s personal envoy for Sudan, has already started his work in support of mediation efforts in coordination with African and international partners, the spokesperson added.

“These mediation efforts will complement the ongoing essential work of the United Nations Country Team on the ground, which includes providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance. Continued international support in that regard is of critical importance. The Secretary-General calls on the Sudanese authorities to continue their cooperation, including through facilitating the timely issuance of entry visas and the unhindered movement of United Nations personnel and partners in the country to deliver this much needed support,“ the statement read.

In early December 2023, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to end the UN mission in Sudan.

In mid-November 2023, Sudanese authorities requested that the UN terminate UNITAMS, saying that the mission was established to assist the transitional government of Sudan, but its performance “was disappointing.”

In April 2023, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group. The parties to the conflict have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but none has helped settle the conflict. In late October, the parties resumed negotiations, mediated by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, but hostilities in the country continue. -Bernama