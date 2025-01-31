Handle fireworks with caution, public urged

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department Fire Safety Division director Datuk Khirudin Drahman Hussain has urged the public to exercise caution when handling fireworks and approved firecrackers, to prevent fires during the Chinese New Year celebrations.

His warning comes in the wake of a fire that broke out at Kenanga Point Condominium on Jalan San Peng in Kuala Lumpur on the eve of Chinese New Year.

In a short video posted online, a unit at the location is seen engulfed in flames, with fireworks exploding on its balcony. Authorities believe the fire was caused by fireworks set off too close to the building, although the exact source is still under investigation.

“While Chinese New Year is a time for celebration, fire safety must always be taken seriously. Fireworks and firecrackers are highly inflammable, and people need to handle them responsibly.

“Fireworks should only be set off in open, spacious areas away from structures, vegetation and human or vehicular traffic.

“They should never be used on balconies, corridors or near residential buildings, as even a single spark could ignite nearby objects, putting the person setting them off and surrounding residents at risk.”

Khirudin also urged the public to avoid the “Three L Syndrome” – lupa, lalai, leka (forgetfulness, negligence and carelessness) – that often leads to fire related incidents during festive seasons.

He said people tend to get caught up in the excitement of celebrations and forget about basic fire safety, which is essential during festive seasons.

He added that every household should be equipped with a fire extinguisher in the kitchen and storeroom while electrical appliances should be turned off when not in use, especially when leaving home for extended periods.

“While children can enjoy watching fireworks from a safe distance, they should never be allowed to handle them,” he said, adding that even adults who may feel confident to safely handle them may unintentionally cause accidents.

He said mishandling can result in catastrophic injuries, including severe burns, amputation or even death, while the aftermath of such accidents can change lives forever, which is why everyone must approach fireworks with utmost caution.

Khirudin said another important consideration is setting off fireworks late into the night can cause disturbances to the elderly, young children and others who may be ill and need rest.

“The public should stop setting off fireworks by midnight to respect others in the community.”

Under Section 13 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 7 of the Explosive Substances Act 1957, violators could be prosecuted, and face penalties of up to seven years in prison, a fine of RM10,000, or both.

“The fire department team is on standby around the clock to respond to any emergencies.

“The first five minutes after an incident occurs are crucial, and communities should be prepared, stay calm and take appropriate action to minimise impact.”