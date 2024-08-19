UN refugee agency says 207 staff killed in Gaza war since Oct 7

ISTANBUL: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Monday that 207 of its team members have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Oct 7.

“207 UNRWA team members have been killed in Gaza since the war began – including in the line of duty,” Anadolu Agency (AA) reported the agency said in a statement on X.

The agency noted that the victims were a diverse group of professionals. “They were engineers, teachers, medical staff. They were humanitarian workers.”

In honour of these individuals, UNRWA highlighted their sacrifices on World Humanitarian Day.

“On World Humanitarian Day and every day we remember and pay tribute to them all,” the statement concluded.

The Israeli onslaught has since Oct 7 has killed nearly 40,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,600, according to local health authorities. - Bernama, Anadolu