A Malaysian living abroad has set social media ablaze with a fiery take on food that’s dividing netizens across borders.

Brent Farris, a Malaysian who frequently travels between the two countries, says on Facebook that he’s been holding in for years — and he didn’t hold back.

“Here goes. I’m going to say something quite controversial. If it offends you, I apologize in advance. Ok, I’m not sorry.

“Anything you can find in Singapore (food wise) you can find it in Malaysia for 1/3rd the price and tastes better,” he wrote.

“And, Singapore’s national fruit is the durian. I’m sure they love durian, but they don’t grow any. Malaysia originated it and the durian from Malaysia is better than any durian grown anywhere in the world. Sorry Thailand.

“There, I said it. Whew that feels like a weight has been lifted. I’ve been wanting to say this for years,“ the caption read.

The post quickly went viral, striking a chord with Malaysians who echoed his sentiments — and drawing the ire of some Singaporean commenters who disagreed with his post.

While some applauded him for “finally saying what many Malaysians were thinking,” others called the post “needlessly provocative,” sparking a fresh round of the age-old Malaysia vs. Singapore food rivalry.

One user, Isabel Kang commented: It’s just different preferences in seasoning. Malaysians prefer a heavier dose hence the food tastes “nicer”. Singaporeans are used to a milder, blander palate due to our “healthier choice.”

“And no, we all know we don’t grow any durians commercially and I don’t recall it being our national fruit. We have no national fruit. Go get a life.”

“Singaporean here. As much as it pains me to say so, he’s right in saying that food in Malaysia is generally (though not always!) better. It certainly is far more economical, which is why so many of us come over just to eat!” Huang Eu Chai wrote.

“This is not controversial at all because it’s cold hard facts,” Tengku Nuruddeen chimed in.