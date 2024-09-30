UN Women warns of invisible war toll on over 177,000 women facing life-threatening health risks in Gaza

GAZA: After more than 11 months of war, the healthcare system in Gaza has almost collapsed, Emirates News Agency reported.

Nearly 84 per cent of health facility buildings have been destroyed or damaged, and those remaining in service lack medicines, ambulances, basic life-saving treatment, electricity, and water, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported quoting a statement issued by UN Women.

The challenges faced in the health sector are taking a devastating toll on women’s physical and mental health in the Gaza Strip.

Women have limited to no access to necessary treatments, leading to immediate and long-term health impacts.

It is estimated that more than 177,000 women face life-threatening health risks, including 162,000, who have or are at risk of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular or hypertensive diseases; and 15,000 pregnant women who are at the brink of famine.

Pregnant and lactating women are facing severe complications and experiencing infections, anemia, and hypertension.

Some 68 percent of pregnant women surveyed have suffered from urinary tract infections, anemia, hypertensive disorders, vaginal bleeding, or hemorrhage. The lack of sexual and reproductive health services is another area of concern.

Despite this serious decline in their overall health, women are also the main caregivers for their families, eating last and least under severe hunger and starvation conditions.

The new risk of polio is adding new challenges to a health system already operating with the bare minimum.

“Too many women in Gaza are at risk of dying from medical complications after months without any medication, limited access to doctors and no treatment for serious illnesses like diabetes or cancer. It is imperative that we act swiftly to save their lives. An immediate and sustainable ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the provision of safe, unimpeded humanitarian aid, and access to medicines and health services throughout Gaza are essential to prevent further deterioration,” said UN Women’s Regional Director for Arab States Moez Doraid.

UN Women’s latest Gender Alert released Sunday is the fifth issued on Gaza since Oct 7 and is titled “War on Women’s Health: A Deep Dive into the Gendered Impact of the War in Gaza on the Health Sector.”

It provides a comprehensive gender analysis of the health sector in Gaza, uncovering heightened health risks for women, particularly concerning NCDs among the elderly, cancer, infectious diseases, and the health and nutrition of pregnant and lactating mothers, amid the suspension of medical services and without access to medication.

UN Women echoes the UN Secretary-General’s call for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, the release of all hostages, and emphasizes the need for gender-sensitive provision and coordination of health services, the protection of healthcare workers, and support for women-led organizations.

- Bernama, WAM