Massive fire believed to be from gas pipeline in Puchong

PETALING JAYA: A gas pipeline fire believed to be located in Taman Puchong Perdana, Puchong caught fire today.

Through various videos captured by netizens, the towering inferno currently enveloping the area can be visible from at least 10 to 15 kilometres including townships along the ELITE highway such as Cyberjaya, Bandar Saujana Putra (BSP) and parts of Shah Alam.

As of press time, it is learnt that the Fire and Rescue Stations within the radius of the incident have been deployed to douse the huge flames.

It is reported that a spokesperson from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station had confirmed that its station received a distress call at 8.10am.

Bomba teams from the Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Puchong fire stations have since been deployed and are presently active on site.

It is learnt that the fire is caused by a burst gas pipe.

Several residents within the vicinity of the fire are beginning to experience huge amounts of soot landing on their homes.

It remains unclear whether the said fire has affected nearby residences.

However, several people have been reportedly receiving early treatment due to the effects of the smoke caused by the flames.