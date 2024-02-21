United Airlines Boeing 757 flight makes emergency landing due to wing damage

SAN FRANCISCO: United Airlines confirmed on Tuesday that its flight 354 from San Francisco to Boston made an emergency landing on Monday due to a damaged wing, reported Xinhua.

The company said there was “an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft” but did not specify the cause of the damage to the Boeing 757-200 flight.

A video was shared on social media by Kevin Clarke, one of the 165 passengers on board, showing the slate panel partially shredded. “Just about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane,“ Clarke said in the video clip.

The plane was diverted to Denver International Airport after the wing flap issue and safely landed at 5:21 pm. The passengers were transferred to another plane and arrived at Boston Logan International Airport early Tuesday morning, according to United Airlines.

No injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would investigate the incident.

Last month, the FAA grounded most of Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 jets after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 passenger jet shortly after takeoff. - Bernama, Xinhua