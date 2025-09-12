97-year-old man found dead in Penampang landslide after rescue operation

KOTA KINABALU: A 97-year-old man who was reported missing after being buried in a landslide at Kampung Sarapung, Penampang, yesterday was found dead this morning.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement, said the search and rescue team discovered the victim’s body on the lower floor of his house at 10.35 am.

“The victim was extricated at 10.45 am before firefighters, assisted by police and villagers, carried him 750 metres using a stretcher to an area safe from floods and landslides.

“He was then handed over to the police for further action. The operation ended at 11.30 am,” the statement said.

Yesterday, the Sabah JBPM received a report of two people buried after a landslide struck a house in the village. A woman was rescued by villagers, while the elderly man remained trapped.

The rescue team faced difficulties reaching the site as access was cut off by floods and landslides, forcing them to walk three kilometres to the location. - Bernama