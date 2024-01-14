US congressional leaders reach short-term deal to hold off government shutdown

WASHINGTON: United States (US) Congress on Saturday evening agreed on a short-term spending deal to prevent a potential government shutdown until March.

The deal would keep the government funded until March and avoids Friday’s shutdown deadline, plus a second deadline on Feb 2, according to United Press International (UPI).

The new government funding deadlines are March 1 and March 7, giving legislators more time to appropriate funding for different departments.

The short-term bill still needs to pass both the House and Senate before Friday to prevent a shutdown.

Congressional leaders last week agreed to a bipartisan topline spending deal that put the spending limit for 2024 at US$1.59 trillion, the same as it was last year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who introduced the topline spending bill, plans to hold calls with fellow House Republicans on Sunday to discuss spending negotiations. Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus opposed the topline deal, arguing it would put the US on the path to fiscal ruin.

Johnson, however, called it the most favorable budget agreement in years.

“The bipartisan topline appropriations agreement clears the way for Congress to act over the next few weeks in order to maintain important funding priorities for the American people and avoid a government shutdown,” the New York Democrats said in a statement.-Bernama