US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of presidential race

DES MOINES: US Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (pix) confirmed on Monday he was dropping out of the presidential and endorsed ex-president Donald Trump following the Iowa caucus vote for the Republican nominee in the upcoming presidential election, reported Sputnik.

“We are going to suspend this presidential campaign and this is going to have to be, there is no path for me to be the next president,“ Ramaswamy said in Des Moines headquarters on Monday.

As Trump continues to maintain the lead in Iowa votes at 51 per cent as tabulation is wrapping up, Ramaswamy, who secured seven per cent, endorsed the fellow Republican for president.

“I congratulate him on his victory, and now going forward, you will have my full endorsement for the presidency,” Ramaswamy said.

Asked whether he would be vice-president to Trump if he wins, Ramaswamy said he would “do whatever is right for the country”.

On Monday night, the Iowa caucuses kicked off the 2024 US presidential primary season that involved Trump, Ramaswamy, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from the Republican party. To win the Republican nomination, a candidate needs to secure the votes of 1,215 delegates. -Bernama