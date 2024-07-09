US Georgia high school shooting suspect appears in court

NEW YORK: The 14-year-old suspect of a campus shooting in the US state of Georgia appeared in court for a brief hearing Friday morning, reported Xinhua.

The shooting, which took place on Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, left four people killed, including two students and two teachers. Nine others, including eight students and one teacher, were wounded in the shooting.

Colt Gray, the shooter and a student at the school could face life in prison if convicted on any of the four counts of felony murder filed against him, Judge Currie Mingledorff told him during the court appearance.

Gray will be tried as an adult, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Gray’s father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, was arrested on multiple charges on Thursday. He knowingly allowed his son, Colt, to have the weapon, according to the GBI.

The investigation into the shooting is still active and ongoing, said the GBI.

Schools in Barrow County are closed for the rest of the week following the shooting.

