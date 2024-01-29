Vietnam, Cambodia vow to support Laos’ ASEAN chairmanship

LUANG PRABANG: Vietnam and Cambodia on Sunday pledged to provide maximum assistance to Laos to help it successfully perform the role as chair of ASEAN 2024, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bui Thanh Son, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Sok Chenda Sophea, made the pledge at their meeting in Luang Prabang, Laos, ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat.

The two ministers agreed to coordinate closely and support Laos to promote intra-bloc solidarity and bring into play ASEAN’s central role in resolving regional and international issues.

The Cambodian diplomats appreciated Vietnam’s initiative to organise an ASEAN forum on rapid and sustainable development, taking people as the centre in Laos in April. At their meeting, Son and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, expressed their delight at the growing special friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to effectively implement high-level agreements and results of the 46th Meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee this month and continue to step up the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two foreign ministries for the 2021-2025 period.

Son affirmed that Vietnam supports Laos in assuming the role of ASEAN chairman in 2024 and it will closely coordinate with the neighbouring country in promoting the Strategic Plan of the ASEAN Community Vision to 2045.

The two ministers agreed to strengthen coordination and support each other at international, regional and sub-regional forums, and work with other member countries to maintain solidarity and strengthen ASEAN’s central role in regional and international issues, including the East Sea issue. -Bernama-VNA