Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council names new Prime Minister: Media

SANAA: Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on Monday appointed Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak as the country’s new Prime Minister, Xinhua quoted the state-run Saba news agency report.

“Today, the decree No. (56) of 2024 was issued by the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, appointing Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak as prime minister,“ said Saba.

Also, another decree was issued, appointing outgoing Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik as an advisor to the chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council.

Bin Mubarak was appointed by then-President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi as his chief of staff in 2014. Later the same year, he was offered the position of prime minister but declined the appointment.

Since late 2014, Yemen has been mired in a civil war when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Bin Mubarak was kidnapped by the Houthi group for ten days. After being released, he assumed the role of Yemeni Ambassador to the United States.

He was further elevated to the position of foreign minister in 2020.–Bernama