Zelensky says trusts in 'wise decision' of US Congress

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (pix) said Saturday he believed in the “wise decision” of the US Congress, where crucial aid for Kyiv is still stalled after clearing the Senate.

He talked by telephone with US President Joe Biden and said on X, formerly Twitter: “I am grateful to have President Biden’s full support.

“I also believe that the US Congress will make a wise decision.”

Wrangling in Congress has blocked $60 billion of military aid.

Earlier Saturday, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson pressed Congress to act, warning: “The Ukrainians continue to fight bravely, but they are running low on supplies.” -AFP