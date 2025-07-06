Agrobank launches RM50m AgroPintar to support microentrepreneurs

PETALING JAYA: Agrobank has launched the Agro Pintar Niaga Programme (AgroPintar), an initiative designed to empower microentrepreneurs through a combination of financing, i-Tekad grant matching and structured entrepreneurship training to help them manage and grow their businesses sustainably.

Group president/CEO Tengku Datuk Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin said, “AgroPintar is a holistic programme that offers not just financing and i-Tekad grant matching, but also essential modules on entrepreneurship and business ethics.

“It places strong emphasis on financial literacy, covering areas such as financial management, credit risk control and debt management. The ultimate goal isto enhance the competitiveness and decision-making capabilities of microentrepreneurs to help them make more effective business decisions,” he added.

Ahmad Badli Shah said Agrobank has allocated RM50 million to facilitate microfinancing access through the programme, alongside an additional RM5 million in i-Tekad matching grants. “The programme will support microenterprises through business and contract farming financing schemes, aiming to benefit more than 4,000 qualified microentrepreneurs, particularly from low-income communities.”

“We believe this initiative will not only drive positive economic outcomes but also foster social development among microentrepreneurs,” he said, adding that through structured guidance, participants will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to make sound financial and business decisions, ultimately improving their capacity to manage various aspects of their businesses efficiently.

Agrobank will monitor the programme’s impact and effectiveness six months after participants join.

The AgroPintar Programme is spearheaded by Agrobank’s Centre of Excellence and Microfinance Division, reflecting Agrobank’s ongoing commitment to empowering microentrepreneurs across Malaysia.

At the same event, Agrobank also launched a financial literacy video series developed in collaboration with the Financial Education Network.

The 12-episode series features popular social media influencer Sir Asai. This initiative is tailored to promote financial awareness among school students using fun and accessible content. It aims to instil healthy financial habits through the 3S approach – Spend, Save and Share – encouraging the younger generation to adopt responsible money management from an early age.