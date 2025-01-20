AHAM Capital declares FY24 income distribution of RM1.11b for 89 funds

PETALING JAYA: AHAM Asset Management Bhd (AHAM Capital) has declared a total income distribution of RM1.11 billion for the financial year 2024, spanning a total of 89 wholesale and retail funds managed by the company.

The funds encompass a diverse set of strategies and asset classes including equities, bonds, and mixed assets.

The company’s Select and World Series funds delivered strong income distribution yields ranging from 4% to 8% across various asset classes and strategies. Notable highlights include the AHAM World Series – Income Fund, which achieved an impressive yield of 8.3% by capitalising on global income opportunities, while the AHAM Select SGD Income Fund and AHAM Select AUD Income Fund each recorded yields of 4.5%, offering investors the advantages of currency diversification.

In the syariah-compliant segment, the AHAM Aiiman Income Plus Fund and AHAM Aiiman Quantum Fund delivered competitive yields of 4.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

As at Dec 31, 2024, AHAM Capital’s total assets under administration stood at about RM89 billion, encompassing assets under management, investment advisory, and those under distribution.

AHAM Capital product solutions chief officer Anton Tan said, “We are delighted to reaffirm our commitment to delivering consistent income to investors with average distribution yield ranging between 4% and 8% across our funds. In 2024, our strategic positioning in Malaysian equities paid off, supported by strong market performance driven by policy reforms and a surge in foreign direct investments. Additionally, easing inflationary trends and interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve created a supportive backdrop for fixed income markets, contributing to the overall stability of our income strategies.”

Looking at 2025, he said that as the global stage shifts under the new Trump administration in the US, alongside heightened geopolitical tensions and persistent currency volatility, the need for diversification is more critical than ever before.

“Income strategies help provide a cornerstone for portfolio resilience by offering stability and capital preservation in an uncertain environment. While the pace of rate cuts may slow, and interest rates could remain higher-for-longer, the current environment still offers a rare window for income-seeking investors to lock-in higher yields today. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing globally diversified solutions spanning different strategies, assets and currency classes to help our clients recalibrate and position for the year ahead.,” he said.