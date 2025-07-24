AIMS completes Cyberjaya Block 3 early, expedited by Invest Selangor, MDEC, MIDA, local councils

KUALA LUMPUR: AIMS Data Centre Sdn Bhd (AIMS), a leading digital infrastructure provider in Southeast Asia, has completed its Cyberjaya Block 3 facility ahead of schedule—further cementing Malaysia’s position as the region’s premier data centre hub.

This milestone significantly expands AIMS’ footprint in the Klang Valley, bringing its total potential capacity to over 100 megawatts (MW) and establishing AIMS as the operator with the largest data centre capacity in Cyberjaya.

“This achievement reflects our strategy of building in line with confirmed demand rather than speculation,” said AIMS Chief Executive Officer Chiew Kok Hin.

“It also signals growing market confidence in Malaysia as a prime destination for digital infrastructure.”

Originally slated for completion in 2025, Block 3 was delivered early thanks to accelerated planning, strong customer commitment, and robust demand from hyperscalers, cloud providers, content networks, and enterprises seeking scalable infrastructure in Malaysia.

Chiew credited proactive support from key stakeholders for the early delivery. These included Invest Selangor, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), and local authorities such as Majlis Perbandaran Sepang, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Air Selangor, and Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

He cited a recent example where Invest Selangor coordinated a multi-agency meeting within a week, effectively fast-tracking AIMS’ expansion timeline.

“This level of collaboration between the public and private sectors is crucial to sustaining Malaysia’s leadership in the digital economy,” Chiew said.

“We are grateful to all who have supported us on this journey.”

Chiew added that interest from global hyperscalers and digital service providers continues to grow, driven by regional digital transformation, the rise of AI and cloud workloads, and Malaysia’s appeal as a strategic and cost-effective location.

“Global players are increasingly turning to Malaysia for its competitive cost structure, abundant power and land availability, supportive government policies, and proximity to regional markets,” he said.

“Cyberjaya Block 3’s readiness is a testament to our operational agility and the trust our customers place in us.”

Founded in Malaysia in 1990, AIMS has evolved into one of the region’s most interconnected data centre operators.

Since DigitalBridge’s investment in 2022 and its partnership with Time dotCom, AIMS has raised over RM2 billion in capital to support its expansion across Malaysia.

“At AIMS, we take pride in contributing to Malaysia’s digital economy. Our infrastructure helps attract foreign direct investment (FDI), creates high-value jobs, and strengthens the local talent pool,” Chiew said.

The company currently employs over 200 direct staff, offering technical and skilled roles that promote career growth. An additional 100 workers are engaged through its construction and operational support ecosystem.

In line with its sustainability goals, AIMS has embedded environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations.

Its data centre facilities feature energy-efficient systems and are backed by renewable energy certificates (RECs) to reduce carbon emissions.

“Beyond regulatory compliance, we believe in sustainable sustainability—designing for long-term value creation while championing environmental responsibility,” Chiew said.

“Our purpose goes beyond building data centres. It’s about building Malaysia’s digital future.”