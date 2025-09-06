KUALA LUMPUR: AIngineer Sdn. Bhd., a pioneering industrial AI venture incubated in PING23 Sdn. Bhd. or PETRONAS Innovation Garage (PING) has entered a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, accelerating deployment of cutting-edge AI solutions across energy and heavy industries.

Bringing together AIngineer’s domain expertise in industrial solutions with Microsoft’s world-class technology capabilities, this collaboration will drive industrial AI innovation and joint commercialisation. It is poised to enhance operational efficiencies in the energy industry and contribute to the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy.

The collaboration was formalised during a signing ceremony attended by senior leaders from AIngineer, Microsoft and PETRONAS, on the sidelines of the Microsoft AI Tour Kuala Lumpur. The event is set around the initiative of driving the next phase of Malaysia’s AI transformation.

“This collaboration with Microsoft is a pivotal milestone for AIngineer as we scale our solutions to meet the growing demands of a $3.54 billion market for generative AI in the energy industry. By leveraging Microsoft’s advanced cloud infrastructure, we are not only scaling with speed and security, but also enabling engineers to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Together, we are reshaping the future of engineering and building a foundation for more sustainable, resilient industrial operations”, said Lee Kian Seng, CEO of AIngineer.

AIngineer is a unique AI copilot built by engineers for engineers, embedded directly into everyday workflow. Using state-of-the-art Large Language Models (LLMs) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, it augments engineers with deep technical knowledge and insights to enhance decision-making. Unlike other generic generative AI solutions, AIngineer is a specialised industrial AI that integrates with technical databases and standards, enabling engineers to improve reliability, reduce diagnostic time, lower maintenance costs and preserve institutional knowledge. Recognising the capability and value of AIngineer’s solutions, PETRONAS has entered into collaboration with AIngineer on proof-of- concept activities for different use cases.

“Malaysia is at the forefront of industrial transformation, and AI is a key catalyst in this journey. Through our collaboration with AIngineer, we are bringing together deep domain expertise and advanced AI capabilities to help energy and heavy industries unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Aligned with the upcoming general availability of Microsoft’s first cloud region in Malaysia, this collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting Malaysia’s aspirations to becoming a regional digital leader,“ said Laurence Si, Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia.

CEO of PING, Zafirah Bahiyyah Bt M Zulkifli commented, “Collaboration with global player like Microsoft is a powerful testament to the advanced capabilities of AIngineer - a technology venture incubated by the PING programme. This reflects that with the right ecosystem, our venture can lead in delivering impact for the industry and the nation.”

Beyond technical aspects, this collaboration also encompasses joint commercialisation of AIngineer through Microsoft’s global network and platforms such as Azure Marketplace and AppSource, enabling wider industrial reach and adoption. In addition, AIngineer, Microsoft and PETRONAS will explore joint efforts in advancing AI technology leadership and incubating high-impact AI use cases under the Malaysia National AI Innovation Center initiative, spearheaded by the National AI Office (NAIO), EY and Microsoft.

AIngineer is founded by Lee, who is the ADS Young Engineer of the Year and ADIPEC Young Changemaker of the Year award recipient. It has successfully deployed AI solutions for the energy and government sectors. AIngineer was also featured during the Malaysia National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) launch and have received support from Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC), Cradle Fund, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Ministry of Digital and Parliament of Malaysia.

For more information on PING, please visit www.petronas.com/ping