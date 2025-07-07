Airbus Helicopters signs MoUs with key players in Malaysian aerospace and defence sectors

PETALING JAYA: Airbus Helicopters has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with key players in the Malaysian aerospace and defence sectors – one to foster industrial cooperation in aerospace technologies and another to enhance military helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities – underscoring their shared commitment to innovation and regional security.

The agreements were signed in Paris in the presence of Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, during an official visit to France.

Under the first agreement, Airbus Helicopters and the Coalition of Defence Industry Malaysia – CDI (M) – plan to pursue industrial opportunities with the latter’s member companies specialising in aerospace and defence development.

The MoU marks the first of its kind between Airbus and the Malaysian defence industry, establishing a dedicated framework to drive military helicopter innovations, growth and development in the local defence sector.

Under the second agreement, Airbus Helicopters will partner MRO service provider Global Turbine Asia (GTA) to advance in-country helicopter component MRO capabilities. This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen Malaysia’s defence ecosystem and accelerate industrial growth in alignment with the nation’s plans to acquire new helicopters for its armed forces and related governmental agencies.

“I am looking forward to deepening the collaboration with major European industries, building on the Malaysian aerospace industry’s enduring partnerships with leaders like Airbus. We are committed to reinforcing these relationships and exploring new areas of cooperation, ensuring sustained innovation, growth, and long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Global Turbine Asia executive chairman and CDI (M) president Datuk Nonee Ashirin Datuk Mohd Radzi.

Airbus Helicopters Asia-Pacific head Vincent Dubrule said, “These partnerships underscore Airbus’ strong commitment to Malaysia’s long-term goal of building a resilient, self-reliant defence ecosystem. By deepening local industrial growth and expanding MRO capabilities, we are strengthening the nation’s aerospace and defence sectors, supporting technological advancement and enabling greater industrial sovereignty.

“As Malaysia looks to acquire helicopters for key missions like tactical support, combat search-and-rescue, and anti-surface warfare, these partnerships aim to strengthen local expertise, promote technology transfer and build autonomy. Airbus sees CDI (M) and GTA as trusted partners aligned to advance these priorities.”