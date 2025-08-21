Any increase in minimum delivery fee could hurt micro businesses: Association

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Micro Businesses Association (Mamba) has voiced concern over growing discussions around the introduction of a standard minimum delivery fee, warning that such a move could significantly reduce online shopping activity and negatively impact local micro entrepreneurs and the broader digital economy.

This follows a nationwide survey conducted by Mamba involving 720 online consumers, which revealed that an overwhelming 89.3% of respondents do not support the introduction of a higher standard minimum delivery fee, with the majority preferring the lowest possible shipping cost regardless of courier brand.

The survey also found that 93.5% of respondents would likely reduce or stop online shopping if shipping prices were increased. Additionally, 59% said they would buy less if a minimum delivery price were set.

Commenting on the survey results, Mamba secretary-general Alvin Low Wei Yan said these findings confirm what the association’s small sellers have been saying for months – that any increase in delivery charges risks putting the brakes on Malaysia’s vibrant e-commerce sector.

“We must avoid a situation where a well-meaning policy inadvertently sidelines the very micro-entrepreneurs the government is trying to uplift through the 13th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

Launched recently, the 13th Malaysia Plan (2026–2030) outlines a renewed national focus on boosting digital inclusivity, enhancing the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises, and creating more resilient supply chains.

Mamba emphasised that maintaining affordable and flexible delivery options is central to achieving these outcomes.

“When shipping costs go up, the first to be affected are price-sensitive consumers and the small online sellers who rely on them. This directly undermines digital participation and income growth among micro and boutique sellers; the very groups the 13th Malaysia Plan aims to support,” Low said.

The survey also found that 80.6% of consumers prefer the lowest possible shipping cost, 82.9% do not have a preferred courier and are only concerned about shipping prices, 55.3% find current shipping prices reasonable, and about 92.8% would not pay extra for better and faster courier service.

Mamba is calling for engagement with industry stakeholders to ensure any delivery pricing reforms are equitable, data-driven, and do not create unnecessary barriers for small sellers or their customers.

“As we push forward with digital and SME development goals, the conversation around delivery fees must not lose sight of consumer realities and seller sustainability. Affordable logistics are the backbone of online commerce, especially for micro businesses,” Low concluded.