Malaysia targets regional franchise hub status by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to become a regional franchise hub by 2030, targeting the establishment of 2,010 local franchise outlets abroad and the registration of 4,250 local franchises by the same year.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said franchising has long proven to be a pillar of economic strength, with home-grown successes such as Marrybrown, Focus Point and Secret Recipe among more than 1,100 registered brands across multiple sectors.

He noted that Malaysia is expanding its trade footprint into new markets, including Europe, the BRICS countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in line with the government’s vision under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“My ministry, Kuskop, will continue to strengthen our internationalisation strategy by opening pathways to new markets through the country’s economic diplomacy networks,” he said at the opening of Franchise Expo Malaysia 2025 (FEM 2025) today.

Ewon emphasised that the government is providing comprehensive policy support, financing, and training to boost market access.

“The Dasar Franchise Negara 2030 serves as the blueprint to transform Malaysia into a regional franchise hub by 2030, with a market value running into tens of billions of ringgit, more local franchises, and the creation of high-value jobs,” he said.

The policy is built on five key thrusts – strengthening governance, promoting franchising as a private model, building entrepreneurial capacity, improving access to financing, and expanding market opportunities at both the domestic and international levels – all aligned with the nation’s aspiration to nurture globally competitive entrepreneurs.

At the same time, Ewon acknowledged that the retail landscape is rapidly evolving with the rise of e-commerce, digital payments and artificial intelligence.

“The government continues to work closely with the private sector to help SMEs and franchises embrace digital transformation, from data analytics to omnichannel strategies, ensuring Malaysian franchises remain globally competitive,” he said.

Despite global uncertainties stemming from geopolitical shifts, climate change, and changing consumer behaviours, he stressed that franchising offers stability, scalability and trust.

“For entrepreneurs, it provides a proven business model with established branding and support. For consumers, it guarantees quality and consistency. For the economy, it strengthens SMEs, boosts consumption and expands export potential,” Ewon said.

FEM 2025, now in its eightth edition, is at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre until tomorrow with over 400 booths. The event is projected to generate RM120 million in transactions, a 20% increase from last year, and is expected to attract 18,000 visitors.

Perbadanan NasionalBhd is a strategic partner for the expo.

FEM 2025 organising chairperson Terry Tay said the exhibition’s growth reflects the rising interest in franchising and entrepreneurship across the region, offering a one-stop platform for aspiring business owners to explore opportunities.

“Malaysia is more than a test market – it is a launchpad for regional success,” Tay said, highlighting strong international participation, from established franchisors in Taiwan, China and Thailand to emerging brands across Asean.

This year also marks Thailand’s first participation, with ten dynamic Thai franchise brands showcased for expansion into Asean and beyond.

A key highlight of FEM 2025 was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation to accelerate digital adoption among MSMEs.

The collaboration will focus on empowering MSMEs to compete globally through joint educational and marketing initiatives, raising awareness of cost-saving digital tools, and fostering innovation by providing access to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and blockchain.

Additionally, RHB Bank and MRCA signed two MoUs worth over RM200,000 to promote digital payments and enhance business efficiency. The agreement provides MRCA members with free DuitNow QR Sound Boxes and exclusive packages for an integrated DuitNow QR POS system.

The event is endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as part of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Launched in 2016, FEM has grown into Southeast Asia’s premier showcase of retail and franchise excellence. This year’s event is supported by Nu Vending as Platinum Sponsor, Auntea Jenny (Gold), Xilnex (Silver) and Gintell (Bronze), while U Mobile and Microsoft join as MRCA’s newest corporate patrons, further strengthening industry support for innovation and digital transformation in the retail and franchise landscape.