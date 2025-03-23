AVM Cloud unveils Fusion 2.0, redefining security

KUALA LUMPUR: AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd launched AVM Cloud Fusion 2.0, the next generation of its innovative hybrid cloud solution, to empower businesses with unparalleled security and agility in managing their cloud infrastructure.

In collaboration with Applied Security Intelligence (ASI), a unit of LGMS Bhd, it delivers integrated business continuity security solutions to address today’s most pressing digital threats.

AVM Cloud Fusion 2.0 builds on the foundation of its predecessor, encompassing all the powerful capabilities of AVM Cloud Fusion while introducing new features tailored to adapt and meet the evolving needs of users. This latest version provides enhanced security and operational efficiency to businesses operating in hybrid cloud environments.

“AVM Cloud Fusion 2.0 is the result of our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to providing Malaysian businesses with the best cloud and business continuity security solutions,” said AVM Cloud CEO Kenny Lim.

With cyber threats constantly evolving, he added they knew they had to offer something beyond conventional cloud management.

“That’s why we’ve collaborated with ASI to integrate top-tier safeguarding measures directly into our solution, empowering businesses to operate securely in the cloud,” he added.

With the ability to efficiently scan up to three network segments or up to 762 IPs, AVM Cloud Fusion 2.0 ensures comprehensive network visibility and protection. Its real-time monitoring and advanced analytics allow businesses to stay ahead of potential threats, while the system’s swift recovery capabilities are designed to minimise downtime, ensuring business continuity.

Fusion 2.0 also offers flexible disaster recovery solutions, tailored to restore critical systems based on the severity of incidents, alongside AVM Cloud’s Enforce Managed Service, a dedicated team that keeps systems secure and resilient.

“Our partnership with AVM Cloud on Fusion 2.0 is a big step in combining business security with cloud management. We’re committed to helping businesses strengthen their digital environments against growing threats. With Fusion 2.0’s advanced security, we’re offering proactive defense to help businesses operate confidently in the cloud,” said ASI general manager Chee Anne.