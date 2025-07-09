Bank Negara reduces OPR to 2.75% following MPC meeting

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s central bank has lowered the overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.75% from the previous 3% following today’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

This marks the first instance the OPR has fallen below the 3% threshold since March 2023.

According to Bank Negara Malaysia, recent economic indicators suggest sustained global economic expansion, supported by consumer spending patterns and certain front-loading activities.

The central bank’s decision to cut the policy rate signals a shift in monetary policy stance as economic conditions continue to evolve.

The reduction brings the OPR to its lowest level in over a year, reflecting the monetary authority’s assessment of current economic conditions and outlook.

This rate adjustment will likely have implications for borrowing costs and financial markets as the central bank aims to support economic growth through more accommodative monetary policy.

The MPC’s decision comes as policymakers evaluate various economic indicators and global developments that influence Malaysia’s monetary policy direction.