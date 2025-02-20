KUALA LUMPUR: Batik Air and Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) have recently formalised a strategic partnership to elevate Malaysia’s position as a premier global destination for healthcare tourism.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed by Batik Air CEO, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy and MHTC CEO, Dr Mohamed Ali Abu Bakar, on Feb 13, 2025, leverages Batik Air’s regional network and resources to provide seamless travel for international patients seeking medical and wellness treatments in Malaysia.

The partnership aims to enhance Malaysia’s global visibility as a leading healthcare tourismdestination while fostering a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship between the healthcare and travel sectors.

By combining expertise in both industries, the collaboration is expected to deliver exceptional travel experiences for international patients seeking medical and

wellness services in Malaysia.

Batik Air will utilise its regional network to offer seamless connectivity for medical travellers while providing co-branded advertising opportunities and exclusive travel packages. Patients with proof of hospital appointments will enjoy priority boarding and targeted social media campaigns will further support this initiative.

Meanwhile, MHTC will develop promotional materials and engage in joint marketing initiatives to raise global awareness of Malaysia’s world-class healthcare facilities

and services.

Benefits for International Patients:

• Streamlined and hassle-free travel experience with dedicated support services.

• Access to exclusive travel packages and priority services designed for medical travellers.

• Enhanced connectivity to Malaysia’s leading healthcare providers.

Chandran said the partnership strengthens Malaysia’s reputation as a healthcare tourism hub by ensuring international patients experience seamless travel.

“In 2024, Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry recorded 584,468 health tourist arrivals in the first half of the year, with Indonesia as the highest contributor. Through Batik Air’s extensive network, quality medical and wellness services in Malaysia will become more accessible,” he emphasised.

He added that this collaboration is the first step in promoting healthcare travel across Indonesia, particularly in destinations Batik Air currently serves, including Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Bali, Batam, Lombok, Padang, Pekanbaru, Yogyakarta, Makassar, and Banda Aceh.

Aligning with Visit Malaysia 2026, this initiative further positions Malaysia as a leading healthcare destination.

Chandran also noted that Batik Air is planning to strengthen this partnership by expanding to more destinations, enhancing connectivity, and ensuring greater accessibility for international patients seeking medical treatment in Malaysia.

Dr Mohamed Ali said that Batik Air and MHTC are both committed to the long-term success and expansion of this collaboration. The partnership will adapt and evolve to meet the growing demands of the global health tourism market, ensuring Malaysia remains a top-of-mind destination for international patients.