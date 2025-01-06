Berjaya Corp registers revenue of RM2.54 billion for third quarter of FY25

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) recorded revenue of RM2.54 billion and a pre-tax loss of RM8.88 million for the third quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q3’25) compared to revenue of RM2.78 billion and a pre-tax profit of RM773.66 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In Q3’25, the retail (non-food) business reported higher revenue, mainly driven by the strong performance of HR. Owen Plc. The increase was attributed to the higher sales volume in both the new and used car sectors. Sales from the new marque, Lotus, which is now represented by HR Owen, contributed to the revenue growth, and the launches of certain new models further supported the improved performance in the quarter. However, when translated into ringgit, the group’s reporting currency, revenue growth was dampened by the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange effect.

The non-food retail business segment reported a higher pre-tax profit, primarily attributable to HR Owen’s improved performance, in line with the increased revenue achieved in the quarter under review.

HR Owen’s positive performance offset lower results from Cosway’s operations, which were impacted by the closure of non-performing stores in certain countries.

The retail (food) business reported lower revenue in Q3’25 due to a reduced number of Starbucks cafes in operation compared to the previous year’s corresponding quarter, as well as the cessation of Papa John’s Pizza operations in the Philippines.

A higher pre-tax loss was reported by this business segment in the third quarter of FY25, due to the weaker performance of Kenny Rogers Roasters operations and additional preoperating costs incurred for the group’s new overseas operations.

The property segment reported a decline in revenue for Q3’25, due to the completion of The Tropika, Bukit Jalil project in the final quarter of the previous financial year. However, this decline was mitigated by higher sales of residential units from a local project. Additionally, the corresponding quarter of the previous year included sales from an overseas residential project.

The hospitality segment reported higher revenue in the third quarter of the current financial year mainly due to an increase in overall average occupancy rate, but a higher pre-tax loss, from higher operating expenses.

The services segment reported higher revenue in Q3’25, primarily driven by the gaming business operated by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd. STM Lottery recorded stronger revenue growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the

previous year, given that the number of draws remained the same in both quarters. The improvement in sales was mainly attributed to an exceptional surge in the accumulated jackpot from the Supreme Toto 6/58 game.

The higher revenue from STM Lottery offset lower revenue recorded by the managed telecommunications network services (MTNS) business, as well as the deconsolidation of Naza Enviro Holdings Sdn Bhd and Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings Ltd (SIAMH).

The higher pre-tax profit in the gaming business operated by STM Lottery was primarily driven by a combination of higher sales and lower prize payouts in the quarter under review.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025 (9M25), the group registered revenue of RM6.97 billion and a pre-tax loss of RM149.47 million compared to revenue of RM7.58 billion and pre-tax profit of RM751.65 million in the previous year’s corresponding period.

For the nine-month period of FY25, the retail segment’s food retail business reported lower revenue and a pre-tax loss due to the prolonged impact of ongoing sentiment related to the Middle East conflict, which affected the market dynamics and influenced consumer spending patterns.

However, higher revenue was reported by the non-food retail business, mainly due to higher revenue contributions from HR Owen, supported by optimistic demand from the used car sector, as well as contributions from the new marque, Lotus, which is now represented by HR Owen during the financial period. However, the unfavourable foreign

exchange effect resulted in a more modest increase in revenue when translated into ringgit.

The higher revenue from non-food retail business offset the lower revenue from Cosway’s operations. The non-food retail business reported a pre-tax profit contributed by Cosway operations due to the closure of non-performing stores in certain countries and reduced operating costs. The improvement was further supported by a higher gross profit margin, driven by a more favourable product mix.

The property segment reported lower revenue and a pre-tax loss in the nine-month period, primarily due to the completion of The Tropika, Bukit Jalil project. The decline was mitigated by the higher sales of residence units from a local project in the current period under review. Additionally, the corresponding period in the previous year had included sales of residential units from an overseas project.

Meanwhile, the hospitality segment reported higher revenue and a higher pre-tax profit, mainly attributed to the higher overall occupancy rate.

The service segment posted higher revenue contribution, primarily from STM Lottery despite fewer draws conducted in the nine-month period (123 draws versus 126 draws in the previous year’s corresponding period). The growth was primarily driven by a surge in tickets sales of the Supreme Toto 6/58 game, following an exceptional increase in its accumulated jackpot.

The higher revenue from STM Lottery offset the deconsolidation effects of NEH and SIAMH.

The segment reported a higher pre-tax profit mainly due to higher revenue achieved coupled with a lower prize payout by STM Lottery.

On future prospects, BCorp said Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to be driven by strong domestic demand and the moderation of average inflation rate despite the uncertainties arising from geopolitical tensions and the inflationary tariffs being imposed by the US government. The group will monitor the prevailing global and local political development in the countries where the group has business operations.

The performance of the domestic business segments of the group is expected to improve on the back of strong consumer spending and improvement in tourism-related activities.

As for the gaming business, it is expected to continue its growth trajectory, in line with the ongoing popularity of its lotto and digit games to achieve commendable results.

Taking account of the above and barring any unforeseen circumstances, BCorp directors are cautiously optimistic that the group’s business operations will deliver a satisfactory performance for the remaining quarter of the financial year ending June 30 2025.