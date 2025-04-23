Berjaya Food to open Iceland’s first-ever Starbucks retail stores in Reykjavik in May

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood) through subsidiary Berjaya Food International is set to introduce Iceland’s first-ever Starbucks retail stores in Reykjavik in May, under an operating licence granted by Starbucks Coffee Company.

This expansion marks the first entry of a Malaysian public-listed food and beverage company into the Icelandic coffee market.

Opening in May in the heart of the city, the first store will be located at Reykjavik’s bustling main shopping street, known for its vibrant mix of boutiques, bars, restaurants and cafes. The second location will later be opened in a lively hub for food, shopping, and culture, playing a key role in shaping the diverse community of Reykjavik’s new harbour district. The opening dates and exact locations will be announced in due course.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Starbucks to Iceland and hope that these stores will be a destination for excellent coffee and a third place for the community,” said BFood Group CEO Datuk Sydney Quays.

“As we introduce the iconic Starbucks Experience and warm Malaysian hospitality, we are also committed to empowering the local community by creating job opportunities and sourcing from local businesses,” he added.

The company remains dedicated to upholding Starbucks' promises that customers in other markets have come to know, with the goal of serving the world’s finest coffee, and to contribute positively to the community.

“We’re pleased to expand our presence in the Nordic markets alongside our trusted and long-term business partner, Berjaya Food Berhad, and contribute to the vibrant local coffee community in the region,” said Duncan Moir, president of Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Building on our 26-year relationship with BFood, we are excited to further connect with more customers over a handcrafted Starbucks beverage and make impactful investments in our green apron partners (employees) as well as the community,” he added.