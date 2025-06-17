Berjaya Land, Impianan Utara team up for rare earth, hybrid grass and durian ventures in Perlis

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Land Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Impianan Utara Sdn Bhd to jointly explore and develop two economic initiatives in Perlis – the mining of rare earth elements and other minerals, and the planting of Napier hybrid grass and Blackthorn durian.

Both projects will be carried out in collaboration with Menteri Besar Incorporated Perlis (MBI Perlis), the state’s investment vehicle.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun said the projects are expected to spur job creation and downstream opportunities for Perlis.

“We can start by creating around 100 jobs. Over time, with the addition of facilities like small-scale factories for processing and end-product development, we could employ a few hundred more,” he said in a press conference after the MoU signing ceremony held at Berjaya Times Square Hotel today, which was attended by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

The MoU was signed by Tan, Berjaya Land Bhd Group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, Impianan Utara executive director Datuk Syed Tajul Arif Syed Baharoon Al Jumlud and COO Lukman Mahmood.

Under the collaboration, Berjaya Land and Impianan Utara will undertake exploration and development activities for rare earth elements and other strategic minerals within Perlis. Impianan Utara has secured the necessary state-level approval through its partnership with MBI Perlis.

The initiative aligns with Malaysia’s ambition to become a globally competitive and environmentally responsible player in the rare earth industry. Perlis is expected to benefit from this development on mining revenue, job creation, and the stimulation of local commercial ecosystems.

The project is set to generate sustainable revenues for the state and elevate Perlis into a new era of economic prosperity.

In a complementary initiative, Berjaya Land will also collaborate with Impianan Utara on a plantation project involving Napier hybrid grass and premium Blackthorn durian. This joint venture, also in collaboration with MBI Perlis, is designed to strengthen the state’s agro-economy by boosting food security, enabling downstream agro-processing, and opening up opportunities for export.

Revenue from the plantation projects will be shared with the state through MBI Perlis’ arrangement with Impianan Utara, alongside annual lease payments that will contribute to state coffers.

Syed Ali shared that this partnership reflects their continued belief in the vast potential of regional development in Malaysia.

He said Berjaya Land sees value not just in the projects themselves, but in the positive ripple effects they can bring from creating jobs and attracting investments, to uplifting surrounding communities and promoting knowledge exchange.

“We approach this collaboration with humility and purpose and to contribute meaningfully to the local economy while upholding principles of environmental and operational governance,” he said in a separate statement.

Syed Tajul Arif commented that the company’s roots in Perlis give a deep understanding of the land’s potential.

“We believe we can develop projects that are commercially viable, environmentally responsible, and beneficial to the people. This partnership stands as a symbol of public-private synergy driven by innovation, guided by local insight, and focused on delivering lasting value to the state and its people,” he said.

Looking beyond these initial ventures, Berjaya Land and Impianan Utara will explore further collaborative opportunities, including border city development and tourism-related initiatives, leveraging Perlis’ strategic location, improving infrastructure, and growing investment appeal.