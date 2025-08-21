Bintulu Port posts softer Q2, proposes 3 sen dividend

KUALA LUMPUR: Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25) slipped to RM34.73 million from RM39.84 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue decreased by 1.05% to RM194.82 million against RM196.89 million previously, the port operator said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

The company said revenue from port services at Bintulu Port dropped to RM136.78 million in Q2’25 from RM145.98 million a year ago, driven by lower revenue from the handling of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo.

However, revenue from operations at Samalaju Industrial Port rose to RM47.76 million from RM40.81 million recorded in last year’s corresponding quarter.

Bintulu Port said the ex-penditure during the quarter under review increased RM6.66 million to RM166.82 million compared to RM160.16 million in Q2’24 mainly on manpower and administration costs.

“The board has recommended a second interim single-tier dividend of 3 sen per share on 460 million shares, amounting to RM13.8 million in respect of the financial year ending Dec 31, 2025, to be paid on Oct 8, 2025,” it said.

For the first half of 2025, the company’s net profit contracted to RM63.11 million from RM84.55 million in the corresponding period last year, while revenue dipped to RM396.52 million from RM405.57 million.

On prospects, Bintulu Port said despite the reduction in revenue from handling of LNG cargo and vessel calls in the first half of 2025 due to the planned major maintenance shutdown at Malaysia LNG plants in Bintulu, revenue from LNG will still remain as the main contributor for the year.

“The group envisaged the number of vessel calls and cargo volume for LNG will improve in the second half of 2025.

“Other than this, there is positive growth from the vessel calling for methanol cargo and the Samalaju project cargoes,” it added. – Bernama