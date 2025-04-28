Bursa Malaysia posts lower Patami of RM68.4m in Q1 due to drop in operating revenue

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd posted profit after tax, zakat and minority interest (Patami) of RM68.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31,2025 (Q1’25), an 8.8% decrease from RM75 million in the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2024 (Q1’24).

The decrease in Patami was primarily attributed to a 1.7% drop in operating revenue to RM177.7 million in Q1’25 from RM180.7 million previously.

Concurrently, total operating expenses increased by 6.7% to RM92.9 million in Q1’25 against RM87.1 million in Q1’24, due to higher technology expenses and higher subscription costs following the launch of the Centralised Sustainability Intelligence (CSI) platform in June 2024.

“The first quarter of 2025 proved to be a challenging period for global markets, weighed down by external factors affecting equity market performance. Notwithstanding the headwinds, Malaysia’s capital market remains resilient, supported by strong economic fundamentals and the government’s clear policy direction, supported by outlined national roadmaps in key growth areas.

“At Bursa Malaysia, we are encouraged by the strong IPO (initial public offering) momentum, with 16 listings recorded to date, keeping the exchange on track to meet its full-year target of 60 IPOs,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Fad’l Mohamed.

For the current quarter under review, the lower operating revenue in the securities market is primarily due to a decrease in trading revenue, with the average daily trading value for on-market trades and direct business trades declined by 11.9% to RM2.8 billion in Q1’25 against RM3.2 billion in Q1’24. Trading velocity in Q1’25 dropped by six percentage points to 33% from 39% in Q1’24. The lower number of trading days, by two days, in Q1’25, compared to Q1’24, also contributed to the decline in operating revenue.

As for the derivatives market, trading revenue saw a notable increase of 13.7% to RM28.9 million from RM25.4 million, driven mainly by higher average daily contracts traded for crude palm oil futures.

Revenue from conference fees and exhibition-related income increased by 12.1% to RM7.1 million from RM6.4 million, supported by higher number of participants at the Palm and Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference and Exhibition.

On the Islamic market front, operating revenue recorded a 23% increase to RM5.5 million in Q1’25 from RM4.5 million in Q1’24, mainly driven by higher Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ trading revenue.

Revenue from Bursa Gold Dinar increased to RM0.6 million from RM0.2 million.

Meanwhile, the data business segment maintained its growth momentum, with operating revenue increasing by 2.1% to RM19.4 million in Q1’25 from RM19 million in Q1’24.

Fad’l said, “While global market uncertainties, including geopolitical tensions, US trade and monetary policy decisions, and commodity price volatility continue to shape investor sentiment, Bursa Malaysia remains focused on strengthening market resilience through ongoing outreach efforts and enhanced product offerings, to broaden investor participation. We expect these initiatives will help cushion against external headwinds and sustain healthy trading activity across our markets.”

He added. “We will continue to enhance investor accessibility through closer engagement or collaboration with industry partners. We also remain committed to driving sustainability excellence and strengthening our market’s competitiveness, particularly by enhancing the attractiveness of listed companies. By designating the CSI as our dedicated sustainability reporting platform, now enhanced with artificial intelligence capabilities, we are empowering all listed companies to deliver more robust, transparent disclosures.

“Additionally, we will expand offerings under Bursa Carbon Exchange and Bursa Malaysia RAM Capital Sdn Bhd to support Malaysia’s transition to a low-carbon economy and to provide funding flexibility to companies, respectively.”

Fad’l concluded, “Amid ongoing global economic challenges and uncertainties, the exchange continues to

strive meeting all its five headline key performance indicators for the financial year ending 2025. The board of directors also wishes to record its appreciation to the outgoing chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, for his invaluable contributions over the past five years.