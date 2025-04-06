Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia remained marginally lower at mid-afternoon dragged by mild selling in selected heavyweights, particularly in the consumer products and services counters.

At 3.06 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.48 of-a-point easier at 1,502.77 against Tuesday’s close of 1,503.25.

The benchmark index opened 3.85 points higher at 1,507.10.

The broader market was also negative with decliners outnumbering gainers 527 to 344, while 406 counters were unchanged, 1,062 untraded and 25 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.76 billion units valued at RM1.05 billion.

Meanwhile, IOI Properties Group (IOIPG) in a filing with Bursa Malaysia said its shares resumed trading with effect from 3.30 pm today.

Accordingly, trading in the structured warrants relating to IOIPG also resumed trading at the same time, it said.

On the local bourse, heavyweights, MR DIY slid 4.0 sen to RM1.55, PPB Group fell 24 sen to RM10.94, Sime Darby and Axiata shed 3.0 sen each to RM1.70 and RM2.00 respectively, and QL Resources slipped 6.0 sen to RM4.34.

As for active stocks, TWL added half-a-sen to 2.5 sen, Tanco and Bintai eased half-a-sen each to 99.5 sen and 7.0 sen respectively, while MYEG and NexG rose half-a-sen each to 89.5 sen and 38 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 7.68 points to 11,246.77, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 6.02 points to 11,016.70, and the FBM ACE Index decreased 23.82 points to 4,457.99.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 8.88 points to 11,201.27 and the FBM 70 Index gave up 18.79 points to 16,123.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 21.92 points to 17,740.71, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.49 of-a-point to 149.59, and the Plantation Index declined 23.52 points to 7,195.36, while the Energy Index perked up 0.50 of-a-point to 699.46.