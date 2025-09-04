Cape EMS, Sermatec forge strategic alliance to localise battery storage for Asean

JOHOR BAHRU: Cape EMS Bhd, a leading Malaysian-based electronic manufacturing services (EMS) solutions provider with global presence, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co Ltd, a Bloomberg NEF-certified Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer.

This partnership formally initiates a joint commitment to localising battery energy storage solutions in Malaysia and establishing long-term serviceability across the Asean region.

As part of this agreement, Sermatec will transfer the full assembly of its battery energy storage system (BESS) to Cape EMS’s Senai manufacturing facility.

These systems will be locally manufactured and supplied with integrated insurance coverage, supported by a long-term service commitment comprising a 15-year base operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with an optional 10-year extension, providing robust lifecycle coverage for institutional and commercial clients.

In addition to BESS assembly, Cape EMS, through its subsidiary CAPE Renewables Sdn Bhd (Cape RE), will assume full responsibility for localised monitoring and management of both the battery management system (BMS) and energy management system (EMS).

This end-to-end capability ensures seamless operations, faster technical support, and improved system efficiency for projects deployed across the region.

This signing signifies the beginning of a strategic manufacturing and service relationship between the two companies.

Cape EMS will serve as Sermatec’s regional partner to produce, test, and manage BESS products tailored for the Southeast Asian market, offering a complete business solution underpinned by reliable post-deployment support.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with Sermatec, which marks a new chapter in Malaysia’s energy storage industry.

“Through this collaboration, Cape EMS is not only bringing global-standard BESS technology closer to home but also building the regional capability to support, maintain and scale clean energy infrastructure in Asean,” the company said in a statement.

A Sermatec representative said Malaysia is a strategic base for the company’s regional ambitions, and Cape EMS’s track record in engineering and renewable energy solutions makes them the ideal partner.

“By enabling local production and lifecycle management of our BESS units, we aim to offer our Asean clients more responsive, reliable, and cost-effective energy storage options.”

With this newly inked agreement, Cape EMS and Sermatec are set to shape the future of energy storage in Asean by combining world-class manufacturing, localised intelligence, and long-term serviceability.

The partnership not only supports the deployment of clean and reliable power systems across the region but also aligns with the growing demand for energy infrastructure to support the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) adoption in Asean.

As Sermatec’s trusted regional partner, Cape EMS is poised to pioneer a new chapter of growth, one anchored in innovation, sustainability, and the delivery of total energy solutions for a decarbonised future.