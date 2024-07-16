CelcomDigi intensifies efforts to combat digital scams

SUBANG JAYA: CelcomDigi is escalating its efforts to combat digital scams by increasing awareness, enforcing high security and safety standards internally, collaborating with enforcement agencies and utilising technological advancements to establish protections against cybercrime.

CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi said: “Guided by the National Scam Awareness Survey 2024 report, CelcomDigi can strategically direct efforts to address this epidemic, strengthen trust and foster a more secure digital environment for Malaysians.

“The company believes that large-scale action through partnerships is key to winning this war and continues to advocate a whole-of-society approach to combat scams and fraud more effectively,“ he said.

Idham said the company’s responsibility is to protect the safety and security of its over 20 million customers.

CelcomDigi unveiled its National Scam Awareness Survey 2024 report during its inaugural Environment, Social and Governance Day 2024 Summit today.

The survey is part of CelcomDigi’s ongoing battle against scams and fraudulent activities, which have become one of the most pressing social issues.

The report provides comprehensive data and actionable insights for media, enforcement agencies, the government and the public to increase vigilance and tailor educational initiatives to address specific gaps in scam awareness and protection measures.

The nationwide survey polled 10,893 respondents from low-income communities to gauge their understanding and resilience towards scams. It aims to ascertain Malaysians’ understanding of and resilience towards scams and related preventive measures, and gather responses from individuals aged 18 and above across Malaysia.

Key areas surveyed include experiences with scams, knowledge of scam tactics, preventive measures such as personal data protection, and awareness of the 997 hotline of the National Scam Response Centre.

The survey found that 31% of digital community members were contacted by someone pretending to be from a bank, telecommunications company, or government department requesting personal information. Additionally, 23% of respondents were informed of issues with their bank accounts or contacted about receiving government assistance, both requiring personal or bank details.

The survey identified four main platforms used in scam tactics: email, phone calls, text messages, and social media, especially through WhatsApp. It revealed that the most common ways victims were contacted by scammers were phone calls (76%) and text messages (51%). Social media remains the primary source of information on scam awareness, with 70% of respondents relying on it, followed by traditional mass media (61%), and family and friends (55%).

A panel session featured Commercial Crime Investigations Department Assistant Director ACP Lai Lee Ching, Bank Negara Malaysia BNMLINK manager Vijayadurai Singgatore and Malaysiakini head of operations Tham Seen Hau.

Lai emphasised the importance of the digital community learning from scam awareness initiatives to educate each other on scammers’ modus operandi.

“Victims in Malaysia vary from a very young age to retirees. Digital community members must be vigilant in facing these scam tactics. Robust collaborations must be pursued to save many victims and will directly educate all members of the digital community,“ she said.

A CelcomDigi statement said addressing the problem was crucial for building and maintaining trust in the digital age.