Cheetah Holdings commits to preserving endangered species with the adoption of Flash

KUALA LUMPUR: Cheetah Holdings Bhd (CHB), which owns and manages the popular Cheetah apparel brand, has adopted Flash, a 5-year-old male cheetah that calls Zoo Negara his home.

The adoption programme, valued at RM18,700 annually, is a testament to the company’s commitment to preserving endangered species and supporting national conservation efforts.

In addition, CHB and Zoo Negara launched a limited-edition Cheetah X Zoo Negara collection.

The collection celebrates the company’s namesake and is inspired by the cheetah’s beauty, grace, and speed.

CHB will contribute 10% of the total sales of this collection to Zoo Negara for its operating expenses and conservation programmes.

To mark this unique public-private partnership, nearly 100 CHB employees volunteered their time and effort to clean and beautify the zoo and its surroundings.

The activity involved assisting zookeepers in providing daily care for the wildlife, including husbandry, exhibit cleaning, food preparation, and animal behavioural enrichment activities.

CHB executive director Roy Ho Yew Kee said a cheetah symbolises speed, agility, and resilience.

He said by adopting Flash, CHB as an organisation is reminded of its core values and commitment to creating sustainable value for its stakeholders.

“Our initiative today also allows our employees to play an active part in the conservation of our flora and fauna while, at the same time, CHB fans and members of the public can also contribute positively through the CHEETAH X Zoo Negara collection,” he added.

The adoption programme will support the cheetah’s care, feeding, and medical needs and contribute to Zoo Negara’s broader conservation and educational initiatives.

Now five years old, Flash has grown into a healthy adult cheetah at Zoo Negara. Born on June 6, he was one of two surviving cubs rescued by zookeepers after their mother, Tianna, began exhibiting instincts to eliminate weaker offspring.

Raised by humans from an early age, Flash developed a mild demeanour and has adapted well to his environment.

Over the years, he has continued to thrive, showing the playful and active traits typical of cheetahs, but now with the strength and agility of an adult.

Flash remains a vital part of Zoo Negara’s cheetah population, showcasing the success of the zoo’s careful and dedicated animal care.

CHB’s strategic collaboration with Zoo Negara is in tandem with its broader sustainability strategy, which aims to enhance environmental conservatism, support wildlife conservation, and enrich people’s lives in the company’s communities.