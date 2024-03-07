Clicks Keyboard now available in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: Clicks Keyboard, a first-of-its-kind accessory for selected iPhone models that extend their capabilities, is now available in Malaysia.

Clicks frees up screen space. replacing the virtual keyboard, giving iPhone users more space for apps and content.

The accessory focuses on creating value in end-to-end device lifecycles for carriers and manufacturers.

The keyboard accessory is priced at RM669 for the iPhone 15 pro model and RM769 for the iPhone 15 pro max model. Both models will be available in an array of colours.

Featuring a full keyboard, Clicks offers users a tactile typing experience that enables new possibilities for creating on-the-go with speed and precision. Clicks give iPhone users more control of their phone with keyboard shortcuts and new dedicated keys that unlock the full power of the iPhone operating system (iOS).

Clicks Technology chief marketing officer Jeff Gadway said the company is expanding its focus to include other iPhone models, starting from the iPhone 14 Pro and onwards.

“The clicks suits better on an iOS system, which the company has started working on covering older iPhone models while looking at various options from Android models,” he said at the launch today.

Clicks Technology co-founder Michael Fisher said the Clicks physical keyboard offers users a more tactile and precise typing experience and is aimed at enhancing productivity and user satisfaction, catering to those who prefer the traditional feel of real buttons.

“The accessory gives iPhone users more control over their phones with shortcuts to the keyboard and new dedicated keys that fully highlight iOS functionality,” he said.

Clicks regional distributor Swap Asia managing director Andy Tan described Swap Asia’s collaboration with Clicks as “a significant step forward in our commitment to introduce cutting-edge technology and providing customers with unparalleled product experiences, and the partnership is expected to drive technological advancement and enhance the overall market offering in Asia”.