Businessman fined RM300k for cheating Perkeso with fake courses

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman was fined RM300,000 by the Sessions Court today after admitting to 10 counts of cheating the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) by claiming payments for training courses that never took place.

Judge Suzana Hussin imposed the penalty on P. Sathia Seelan, 52, who pleaded guilty to all charges.

The court ordered a RM30,000 fine for each offence, totalling RM300,000, with a 10-month jail term if he fails to pay.

The charges stated that Sathia Seelan submitted falsified attendance lists and participant signatures for three non-existent courses between December 2020 and July 2021.

This led Perkeso to disburse RM496,000 to his company, Global Education Network Sdn Bhd.

The offences were committed at the Employment Services Division, Menara Perkeso, Putrajaya, under Section 417 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to five years’ jail, a fine, or both.

In the same case, R. Nanthagopal, 43, was fined RM300,000 or 10 months’ jail for abetting Sathia Seelan.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Syazwani Mohamad Sobry sought a deterrent sentence, while defence lawyer R. Babu Naidu appealed for leniency, citing his clients’ cooperation with authorities.