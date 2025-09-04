Cocoa hits five month lows as recession fears haunt markets

NEW YORK: Cocoa prices hit fresh five-month lows on Tuesday, while robusta coffee fell to the lowest in four months as investors remain rattled by recession risks in the wake of US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, though some hope that could be negotiated.

The US has scheduled talks with South Korea and Japan, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is due to visit next week, but Washington signalled even higher tariffs on China.

Investors fear a global trade war could spur higher prices, leading to weaker demand and potentially a global recession.

COCOA

* London cocoa ​​settled down 235 pounds, or 3.9%, to 5,779 pounds per metric ton, having hit its lowest since Nov. 11 at 5,625.

* Dealers said cocoa remains dominated by wider recession fears, even though there are no let-up in worries over the upcoming mid-crop in top producer Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast is set to face a 21% U.S. import tax.

* Rains were below-average in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa growing regions last week, farmers said.

* New York cocoa settled down $298, or 3.7%, to $7,755 a ton, having closed down 6.1% on Monday.

COFFEE

* Robusta coffee futures were little changed at $4,794 per ton, having earlier hit a four-month low of $4,740.

* Arabica settled down 1.9 cents, or 0.6%, at $3.429 per lb​, having hit a two-month low on Monday.

* An international coffee trade house said U.S. roasters who have bought coffee from countries facing steep tariffs like Vietnam, Indonesia and Nicaragua should consider “talking to their clients about other options”.

* “It seems that a more difficult global trade environment is here to stay,“ the trade house said in a note to clients.

* Vietnam, Indonesia and Nicaragua face tariffs of 46%, 32% and 18%, respectively.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar settled down 0.37 cent, or 2%, at 18.31 cents per lb​​, having earlier hit a one-month low of 18.26.

* “Futures weakened over the week and continue to decline today, as tariff wars continue, demand remains muted, and significant volumes are expected from Brazil in the coming months,“ said independent analysts CovrigAnalytics in a report.

* White sugar fell 2% to $523.20 a ton, having hit a one-month low of $523.00.