Cyber force to be established under Defence Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is setting up a cyber force under the Defence Ministry to strengthen national resilience against digital threats, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the unit, which has so far operated at the division level, will be elevated to the headquarters level once the cyber base is finalised and presented to the Cabinet.

“This year, we will raise it, and implementation may begin early next year. It will remain under the Defence Ministry as part of our base,” Adly told a press conference at the closing of Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia (CyberDSA) 2025 yesterday.

He added that the cyber base will be structured under Malaysia’s military base model, placing cyberspace on par with other domains of warfare, such as land, sea, and air.

“When properly mandated and armed, the cyber force will enhance our ability to detect, counter and neutralise threats before they escalate.”

Adly said the Defence Ministry, through the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division, is committed to strengthening and expanding Malaysia’s capabilities in the cyber domain.

“Several key steps towards establishing the cyber base have already been completed, with details to be announced at a higher level.”

Adly said MINDEF will collaborate with agencies such as the National Cyber Security Agency, as guided by the Defence White Paper, to strengthen cybersecurity readiness.

Adly also confirmed that Budget 2026 will allocate funding for both the cyber base and artificial intelligence (AI), which he described as a new requirement for the ministry in strengthening digital defence.

“The recent incidents of ransomware demand, which targeted Malaysia’s Airport Holdings Bhd, are a stark reminder that when a critical system is compromised, the ripple effects touch every layer of national security, economic stability and public trust.

“Such episodes reminded us that cybersecurity is not just a technical issue; it is vital to how we defend our nation and safeguard our society.”

Looking ahead, he noted that MINDEF will also focus on building the next generation of cyber talent, citing youth participation in Capture-the-Flag challenges, Cyber Siaga, and other competitions as an essential part of nurturing skills for national resilience.

CyberDSA 2025 is jointly hosted by CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces, underscoring the nation’s commitment to safeguarding its digital and defence ecosystems.