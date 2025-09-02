CyberDSA 2025 to put Malaysia at heart of regional cybersecurity and innovation

PETALING JAYA: Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia Exhibition and Conference 2025 (CyberDSA 2025) will transform the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre into the region’s hub for cybersecurity and digital innovation from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

Now in its third edition, over 8,000 professionals from 45 countries are expected to attend, up from 7,546 in 2024

CyberDSA 2025 themed “Pioneering the Future: Building a Resilient and Trusted Digital Nation”, is scheduled to be open by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

More than 150 companies from 15 countries are confirmed to exhibit, reflecting strong industry confidence.

In addition, participating countries span Asia, Europe, and North America, including Australia, Canada, China, Finland, Gibraltar, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK, and the US – reinforcing CyberDSA’s global stature.

“Cybersecurity is a vital part of Malaysia’s vision to become a resilient and trusted digital nation. As technology permeates every aspect of life, the need to protect our digital infrastructure has never been more urgent. CyberDSA provides a critical platform where national ambition meets global expertise, producing partnerships and actionable solutions that cement our leadership in shaping the region’s security landscape,” said Cybersecurity Malaysia chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak T. Kechik.

Held alongside Siber Siaga and the Malaysia CyberSecurity Awards, CyberDSA goes beyond a traditional showcase, bringing together government, defence, industry, academia and law enforcement.

“CyberDSA 2025 integrates multifaceted elements into a unified, world-class meeting yes point. Each programme is designed to complement the others, creating an ecosystem where innovation meets collaboration and discussions translate into actionable partnerships. Our goal is to ensure the event reflects the pace and complexity of today’s cybersecurity challenges while delivering the insights, connections, and momentum needed to address them, making this edition even more comprehensive and impactful than the last,” said Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin.

Over 50 foreign VIP cyber leaders from 20 countries and regions, including heads of national agencies and military cyber defence units, will participate. The conference programme features 80 speakers from 15 nations, engaging 600 delegates through expert-led sessions.