Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 enhances services to meet demand for high-quality heart care

KUALA LUMPUR: Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 (DSH2) is seeing increasing demand for high-quality heart care from Southeast Asia, particularly from Indonesia.

CEO Tan Sok Kheng said there has been a noticeable rise in demand for Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) from both local and international patients.

“To meet this growing demand, we have been actively expanding our surgical team and investing in modern equipment. Additionally, we offer extensive training opportunities for our doctors and nurses to stay updated on the latest MICS techniques. This enables us to manage increased patient volumes while maintaining the high standards of care they expect,” she told SunBiz.

MICS is a specialised surgical technique that uses small incisions instead of a traditional open approach to treat heart conditions. It reduces trauma, shortens recovery time, and lowers the risk of complications while ensuring effective outcomes.

Tan said to meet demand for DSH2’s MICS, the company is enhancing services that include teleconsultation for pre-surgery assessment, ambassador services for logistics and transportation, and cardiac coordinators – from admission to post-surgery recovery.

“Our MICS innovative approach is a game-changer for many patients, offering faster recovery times, less pain and smaller scars. Coupled with our experienced doctors and personalised approach to care, this has strengthened our local and international reputation,” Tan said, adding that DSH2 recently launched a rehabilitation portal, which enables its healthcare team to remotely monitor patients’ recovery and ensure continuous support until full recovery.

DSH2’s strategic collaboration with the Mayo Clinic Care Network further enhances its capabilities, Tan said.

The collaboration grants exclusive access to the Mayo Clinic’s well-established cardiac surgical approaches and techniques, which DSH2 has integrated into its care model.

“By doing so, we are bringing international standards of care to Malaysia, right to the doorstep of DSH2,“ Tan said.

When asked about steps DSH2 is taking to manage rising medical supply costs, Tan said the company closely monitors pricing and has implemented strategies to manage the fluctuations effectively. These include working with trusted suppliers to secure competitive pricing, streamlining internal processes to reduce waste, and leveraging a central procurement strategy to achieve economies of scale.

“While focusing on cost management, we remain committed to maintaining the quality of care, ensuring our services remain affordable and effective without compromising patient outcomes,“ Tan said.

She explained that DSH2 balances competitive pricing with rising medical supplies and operations costs by regularly reviewing rates through a dedicated pricing committee. This, she added, ensures fair pricing while maintaining quality care.

“To enhance market competitiveness, we offer bundled value-added services like escort and logistics arrangements and collaborate with vendor partners and payors to create valuable packages for patients.

“Our pricing is transparent, with options for payment plans and financing to ease patient burdens. We offer customisable services to cater to diverse needs, including room options ranging from four-bedded to executive suites, with varying price points and amenities,“ Tan said.