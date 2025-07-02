Supratechnic appointed as exclusive distributor for Hidea outboard motors in Malaysia, Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Supratechnic (M) Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Singapore mainboard-listed USP Group Ltd, and Malaysia’s distributor of marine engines, hardware, and related maritime services, signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hangzhou Hidea Power Machinery Co Ltd, China’s leading outboard motor manufacturer.

Effective July 1, 2025, the agreement grants Supratechnic sole distribution rights for Hidea’s full range of outboard motors, parts, and accessories across Malaysia and Singapore.

Under this strategic partnership, Hidea will provide comprehensive technical training and spare parts support, ensuring robust servicing readiness and excellent customer support across Supratechnic’s extensive service network.

“We are honoured to partner exclusively with Hidea, a brand that embodies engineering excellence, environmental sustainability, and cost-efficiency,” Supratechnic CEO Melvin Tan said.

“This collaboration not only strengthens our market position but also empowers us to deliver broader, more innovative marine options across Malaysia and Singapore, supported by superior after-sales service and technical expertise,” he said.

Hidea operates advanced marine engine manufacturing facilities in Hangzhou, China.

Known for its pioneering anti-corrosion technology, robotic automation systems, and high production consistency, Hidea exports over 70% of its 100,000-unit annual output to more than 80 countries, including Europe, North America, and Australia.

All products meet international standards and certifications, including ISO9001, EU CE, and US EPA.

The partnership includes strategic co-branded marketing opportunities and joint participation in national marine expos to enhance Hidea’s visibility in the region.

Supratechnic will immediately roll out internal training sessions for its sales and technical teams, implement a nationwide launch campaign aligned with the agreement’s effective date, and coordinate logistics, stock planning, and branch allocations based on projected demand.

“We are proud to partner with Supratechnic, one of Southeast Asia’s most established and trusted marine distributors,” Hidea founder and executive chairman Zheng Huali said.

“Their deep market knowledge and strong after-sales infrastructure make them an ideal partner as we expand our footprint in Malaysia and Singapore.

“At Hidea, we are committed to delivering highly stable commercial outboard motors, exceptional service, and cost-effective high-horsepower models — engineered to perform reliably in the region’s demanding marine conditions,” he said.