Digital Ministry to push nationwide collaboration on smart city development

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will engage with city mayors in all states in the coming months to discuss and formulate a cooperation plan for smart city initiatives.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said discussions among all states are crucial to compile a comprehensive overview of existing services and initiatives and to identify how each state can adopt and adapt successful smart city initiatives from other states.

He said the goal is to eventually establish a central coordinating body at the national level, and efforts are under way to put this in place by year-end.

Gobind said some states are already moving forward with these initiatives, which are the result of interstate collaboration and ongoing investment efforts.

“While progressing with our current efforts, we have also been looking for digital assets already available across the country to ensure we fully realise their potential. Over the past six months, I have personally visited Penang, Putrajaya, Bukit Jalil, Johor and Sarawak – states that have been developing smart solutions not recently but consistently over the past five to six years.

“The technology, the solutions and the community already exist. What is clear is that we have the foundation and knowledge to build the digital cities we need to stay relevant in the future,” he told delegates at the launch of the 100-day countdown to Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025 (SCEKL25) today.

Gobind said the statewide collaboration is aimed at demonstrating the transformative potential of smart city technology – how it can reshape lives, envision the future, conduct business and govern the country more effectively.

“This conversation has become central to the Ministry of Digital. As we look globally for insights and guidance in this rapidly evolving technological landscape, we recognise the urgent need to build strong foundations, structures upon which sustainable, smart and even AI-driven cities can grow.

“Over the past year, our focus has been on establishing these very structures,” Gobind said, adding that the ministry’s ambition is to lead the next wave of urban innovation where artificial intelligence (AI) is used to build smarter, safer, and more inclusive cities.

He noted that the smart city vision is grounded in responsibility, guided by ethics and driven by purpose, aiming to create intelligent, human-centric and sustainable cities where technology empowers communities and drives meaningful change.

This agenda, Gobind said, is built on four strategic pillars – AI cities, sustainable and resilient cities, digital entrepreneurship and economic development, and community empowerment through digital solutions.

He noted that Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), through the Malaysia Digital (MD) initiative, has streamlined incentives and strengthened investor confidence.

As of July 2024, 140 local AI solution providers have joined the MD ecosystem, generating over RM1 billion in revenue.

In 2024, Malaysia recorded RM163.6 billion in digital investments, more than triple the previous year, demonstrating investor confidence in the country’s stable, pro-business environment, Gobind said.

Meanwhile, he added, digital exports are growing, with over RM1.9 billion in opportunities across 11 countries.

“In just two years, 5G coverage has reached over 82% of populated areas, supporting use cases from traffic management and public safety to environmental monitoring. 5G penetration rate is at more than 60%, indicating a strong adoption among both public and enterprise users.

“Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) also supports startups and tech firms in developing scalable AI solutions for smart cities,“ Gobind said.

Touching on SCEKL25, Gobind said the event is set to propel Malaysia onto the global stage by bringing together innovators, investors, and key discussions from around the world. It will serve as a platform to initiate meaningful conversations on how Malaysia can demonstrate leadership in the emerging space of smart AI cities.

“Hosting SCEKL25 is part of a broader leadership agenda. It positions Malaysia as a regional hub for smart city innovation, public-private collaboration, and inclusive digital development.

“SCEKL25 will bring together over 10,000 delegates, 300 exhibitors, and participants from more than 20 countries. It will serve as a platform for policy-to-project collaboration, investor engagement, technology showcases, and real-world urban solutions – from smart mobility to predictive energy systems,” Gobind said.

SCEKL25, which will take place from Sept 17 to 19, is Southeast Asia’s first edition from the globally renowned Smart City Expo World Congress Barcelona. It will carry the theme “AI Cities: Shaping Our Digital Future”, reflecting Malaysia’s bold vision to build intelligent, inclusive and sustainable cities powered by cutting-edge technologies.

The expo, which is co-organised by MDEC and DNB for the Ministry of Digital, will bring together global leaders, investors, tech innovators, and policymakers to explore how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping urban life across Asean.