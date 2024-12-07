Dimension Bid partners with LinkFor to streamline e-invoicing processes in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Dimension Bid (M) Sdn Bhd, a provider of innovative well intervention solutions and perforation services on multiple conveyances in the oil and gas industry, has partnered with LinkFor to be amongst the first in Malaysia to be e-Invoicing capable.

This agreement signifies Dimension Bid's commitment to meeting compliance regulations while harnessing the value of the Peppol network to send and receive e-Invoices, benefiting both the government and the company.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with LinkFor to revolutionise our invoice processes,“ stated a representative from Dimension Bid. “With LinkFor’s expertise and innovative solutions, we are confident that we will not only achieve compliance but also unlock new opportunities for efficiency and growth.”

Dimension Bid (M) Sdn Bhd, known for its thought leadership and pioneering solutions, continues to lead the way in embracing technological advancements to streamline business operations.

“Dimension Bid’s decision to partner with LinkFor underscores their dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation,“ remarked Stephanie Xavier, Business Development Manager from LinkFor. “We are proud to support Dimension Bid in their quest for enhanced efficiency and productivity.”

Dimension Bid is expected to have its e-Invoicing network in place to meet compliance regulations in Malaysia while experiencing tangible business benefits from leveraging the Peppol network.