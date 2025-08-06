DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials opens upgrade innovation centre

PETALING JAYA: DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials, a distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, has opened its newly upgraded innovation centre in Malaysia, for the food and beverage as well as personal care industries.

Located in Petaling Jaya, the renovated innovation centre houses specialised laboratories and deliver tailored solutions for sweet and savory food, as well as personal care and cosmetic applications across Southeast Asia.

In a statement yesterday, DKSH said the food and beverage laboratory has been equipped with advanced technology and application resources to support product development that enhance sensory attributes, functional performance, stability, and shelf life, meeting the dynamic demands of the food industry.

With capabilities in ingredient blending, product prototyping in different final product formats, and process optimisation, the centre enables DKSH to uphold formulation accuracy, accelerate development timelines, and reduce time-to market for their partners’ products, it added.

It said the personal care laboratory provides expertise across applications such as skin care, hair care, body care, oral care, color cosmetics, and home care.

DKSH Malaysia, Singapore (performance materials) general manager Kok Wei Goh said: “Our upgraded innovation centre in Malaysia reflects our ongoing commitment to provide localised, high impact solutions for our business partners. By investing in these dedicated spaces, we are not only expanding our formulation and application capabilities but also strengthening our ability to co-create with customers, helping them innovate faster, smarter, and more effectively across Malaysia and Singapore.”

DKSH food and beverage ingredients, performance materials global vice-president Cesar Saez commented: “This enhanced facility strengthens our ability to collaborate with partners in developing food innovations for regional and local palettes. while driving greater efficiency and speed in commercialisation.”

DKSH global personal care industry, performance materials vice-president, Michelle Delac said, “With enhanced formulation capabilities, we are helping our partners bring high-performance personal care solutions to life, faster and more effectively.”