Xi may join Trump at Asean Summit, says Foreign Minister

CYBERJAYA: Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit Malaysia in October for the Asean Summit, alongside United States President Donald Trump, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He told reporters that “it (Xi’s visit) was a possibility” echoing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s indication of this development.

Mohamad was speaking to reporters after attending the 58th Asean Day celebration here today. Anwar was also present at the event, along with Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul, as well as Asean ambassadors, among others.

On preparations leading up to the Asean Summit, Mohamad said Malaysia is working closely with counterparts from Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia to ensure continuity in the bloc’s leadership.

“Previously, they went individually, but I practise inclusivity — so we brought the Philippines along as well, since they will be the Asean Chair in 2026.

“We want continuity so the next Chair knows what needs to be done and nothing is left disconnected. We will continue and follow through on what has already been promised, including extending and expanding the ceasefire,” he said.

Last month, Anwar confirmed Trump’s attendance, saying the US leader conveyed his commitment during a phone call last week.

He previously said the summit is expected to draw leaders from countries including Italy, Canada, South Africa, Brazil and possibly the US.

He noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier indicated Trump might also attend.