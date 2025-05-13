DNeX secures Makkah Route contracts for 2025

CYBERJAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX), through wholly owned subsidiary Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd secured contracts with a cumulative value of US$1.8 million (RM7.7 million).

The contracts involve providing site facilitation and supplying technical and technological equipment across six international locations in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkiye.

This reaffirms the company’s strategic role in facilitating the seamless hajj pilgrimage experience for Muslims worldwide, as the company continues its involvement in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative for 2025.

DNeX’s group CEO Faizal Sham Abu Mansor said the company is honoured to continue contributing to this journey and facilitating the hajj pilgrimage through the initiative.

“Securing the same six sites for 2025 is a testament to the trust placed by Saudi Arabia in our capabilities and commitment.

“Our ongoing collaboration with authorities in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Turkiye also reflects our dedication to operational excellence in international partnerships,” he said.

The six sites involved are KUL-KLIA Terminal 1 (Malaysia), CGK–Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (Jakarta, Indonesia), SUB-Juanda International Airport (Surabaya, Indonesia), SOC-Adi Soemarmo Airport (Solo, Indonesia), IST-Istanbul Airport (Istanbul, Türkiye) and ESB-Ankara Esenboğa Airport (Ankara, Türkiye).

This initiative continues under the commission of Elm Company, a Saudi government-owned entity under the Public Investment Fund, the investment arm of the Saudi Finance Ministry.

The company is a pivotal digital solutions provider in Saudi Arabia and has been instrumental in supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation initiatives, particularly in enhancing services related to hajj and umrah.

Leveraging the company’s suc-cessful track re-cord, full im-plementation for 2025 is actively progressing.

DNeX has been involved in the Makkah Route project since 2019.

The Makkah Route Initiative is spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry, in colla-boration with several other government entities.

This initiative is a key component of the Pilgrim Experience Program, which aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and expedites immigration pre-clearance for pilgrims departing from selected countries.

This eases their arrival in Saudi Arabia and enables direct transit to accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.

Having secured six of the 11 global Makkah Route sites this year, DNeX is optimistic about securing additional sites in the next hajj season.

The company also plans to deepen its colla-boration with Elm Company and explore opportunities in transportation and security.

This is in line with its strategy to expand its involvement in international government tech-nology and infra-structure projects.