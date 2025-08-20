PKR sec-gen to be consulted on objection letter

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he would consult PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh on Umno’s letter objecting to the admission of its former members into other parties within the unity government.

“We received the letter some time ago. I will check with the secretary-general,“ he said after attending the Finance Ministry’s monthly assembly yesterday.

On Aug 17, PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed receipt of the letter, adding that the party’s central leadership council was expected to deliberate on it by the end of the month.

The objection came in the wake of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz confirming his membership in PKR last week after leaving Umno.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki was reported as saying that the letter was a symbolic protest, warning that such moves could strain ties within the fragile ruling coalition.

The controversy erupted after Tengku Zafrul, who quit Umno in May and relinquished his posts as Kota Raja division chief and supreme council member, announced his membership in PKR’s Ampang division. His application was formally accepted by the PKR leadership last month.

Several Umno leaders had previously urged PKR not to admit the former finance minister, arguing that it would undermine trust among coalition partners.

Earlier, in his address at the assembly, Anwar defended the appointment of Datuk M. Kumar as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, stressing that it is not a racial issue but one based on merit and the individual’s ability to shoulder responsibility.

“There were even criticisms in Parliament, with some opposition MPs questioning how nearly 90% of personnel in the police’s criminal division are Malays.

“Their chief is Kumar, an Indian. Whoever is capable should be given the space. The IGP is Malay, the deputy IGP is Malay and most of the directors are Malay. To me, this is not an issue.”