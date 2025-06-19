DNeX secures RM103.76m contract for Malaysia’s financial backbone, iGFMAS

CYBERJAYA: Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX), through subsidiary Innovation Associates Consulting Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to continue providing support for the Integrated Government Financial and Management System (iGFMAS), a key digital backbone of the country’s public finance operations.

Valued at RM103.76 million and spanning across 60 months, the contract covers the maintenance, support services, and application enhancement of iGFMAS, reaffirming DNeX’s pivotal role in managing one of the country’s most critical government financial systems.

iGFMAS plays a central role in ensuring the efficient, secure, and transparent management of federal government finances.

The system enables the preparation of the Federal Government Financial Statements based on modified cash and accrual accounting.

According to DNeX’s group CEO Faizal Sham Abu Mansor, the new contract underscores the group’s full commitment to the government and the MoF’s continued confidence in the group’s technical expertise, proven delivery track record, and strategic role in national digital transformation.

He said this will allow DNeX to build on its strong foundation and deepen its involvement in supporting the digital transformation of Malaysia’s public sector.

“We are deeply honoured to continue our work on the iGFMAS, a system of national importance. This contract allows us to build on our existing foundation and further enhance the platform to meet the evolving financial governance needs of Malaysia.

“We are in complete alignment with the government’s aspiration of having government services be agile in adapting to technology and digital means as a way to better serve the Malaysian public.

“This continued trust placed in us by the Ministry of Finance is a strong testament to our Group’s commitment and capability,“ he said in a statement.

The latest award reinforces DNeX Group and DNeX IT’s position as a trusted technology partner to the Malaysian government, with a track record of delivering mission-critical IT infrastructure and platforms.

With a robust technical workforce of 400 professionals supported by 16 experts in emerging technologies focusing on Big Data Analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), DNeX IT is strategically positioned to leverage this momentum for global expansion.

The group plans to expand its international footprint and venture into emerging technology spaces, including SAP S/4HANA, AI, Cybersecurity, and Mobile Application suites.

Through the DNeX IT business segment, comprising Dagang Net Technologies Sdn Bhd, IAC, DNeX Solutions Sdn Bhd, and the joint venture unit Gamuda DNeX Cloud Sdn Bhd, DNeX Group offers an integrated suite of industry-leading solutions that support digitalisation across the public and private sectors.

This new contract enhances income visibility while strengthening DNeX’s position as a trusted provider of end-to-end digital solutions in support of Malaysia’s long-term public sector digital transformation agenda.