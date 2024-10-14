EA Technique gears up for PN17 uplift with new leadership, contract growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Marine transportation and offshore storage company EA Technique (M) Bhd (EATech) is on track to uplift its Practice Note 17 (PN17) status by the first quarter of 2025.

This follows the successful implementation of the company’s regularisation plan in 2024 and consistent improvements in revenue and profitability.

Executive director Datuk Wira Mubarak Hussain Akhtar Husin expressed optimism about the company’s prospects, adding that the company has already achieved significant milestones in improving its financial position and operational efficiency.

“The marine transportation and offshore storage industry is experiencing an upward trend, and EATech is well-positioned to take advantage of this environment.

“Our commitment is to build a stronger, more resilient company that continues to deliver value for shareholders,“ he said.

EATech, which was placed under PN17 due to a decline in shareholders’ equity after facing complications and setbacks caused by prolonged negotiations and the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in incurred variation costs for its foray into the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) sector, to convert a tanker into a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, has since worked diligently to restructure its financial standing.

With the completion of its regularisation plan in mid-2024, EATech is now focused on achieving two consecutive profitable quarters, a key requirement for PN17 upliftment.

As of June 30, 2024, EATech reported revenue of RM61.81 million, with a gross profit margin of 41%, above the industry average.

The company also recorded a core profit of RM12.17 million for the first half of 2024, showcasing its ability to sustain profitable operations.

This financial performance is underpinned by a robust order book, with firm contracts valued at RM136.3 million and additional optional contracts worth RM281.2 million, which provides the Company with earnings visibility for the coming years.

“Our utilisation rate currently stands at 97%, and with major contracts in place, we are confident of achieving continued profitability.

“This will enable us to meet the requirements for exiting PN17,” said Wira Mubarak.

The entry of new shareholders and leaders, including Wira Mubarak and Datuk Lai Keng Onn, is pivotal for EATech.

Their acquisition of a 51% stake in the company through Voultier Sdn Bhd has been instrumental in stabilising and growing EATech.

The leadership duo brings decades of industry experience, providing strategic direction and leveraging their extensive network to drive future growth.

“As new leaders, Lai and I are committed to steering EATech towards sustained growth and long-term success.

“Our entry into EATech, as white knights, was not merely about financial investment but also about reshaping and expanding the company’s future.

“Together, we saw immense potential in EATech, and our goal is to build on the Company’s over 30-year legacy while exploring new opportunities within the marine transportation and offshore storage sector. Our partnership is built on a shared vision to sustain EATech as a trusted industry leader while creating greater shareholder value,“ Wira Mubarak said.

In addition to exiting PN17, EATech is aggressively pursuing new opportunities.

The company is in the final stages of tendering for several high-value contracts, including an anticipated project with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for the Nautica Tembikai FSO.

EATech has also diversified its client base, recently registering as a vendor with Brunei Shell, opening up new avenues for long-term contracts at higher charter rates.

“We aim to drive resilient future growth supported by a diversified portfolio and long-term partnerships, especially with companies like Brunei Shell, where EATech now serves as an official vendor.

“We are also the only Malaysian company eligible to bid for jetty operation tenders.

“The growing demand for marine transportation and offshore support services boost our confidence in stability and advancement of portfolios.

“With strengthened governance and new management, EATech is more agile and well-positioned to seize upcoming market opportunities,“ said Wira Mubarak.

EATech remains committed to operational excellence, expanding its contract pipeline, and securing high-value tenders.

With new leadership and a clear strategic roadmap, the company is set to rebrand its corporate identity alongside its PN17 upliftment efforts.

EATech is confident in its ability to adapt and stay on track to strengthen its market position while delivering sustainable growth for shareholders.