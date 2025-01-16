Ecoscience launches innovative effluent water treatment solution Eco-Plasma.Ho

PETALING JAYA: Integrated palm oil milling services provider Ecoscience International Bhd (EIB) yesterday launched an innovative effluent water treatment solution called Eco-Plasma.Ho.

The cutting-edge technology addresses the challenges of palm oil mill effluent (POME) – wastewater generated during palm oil milling that requires effective treatment before being discharged into watercourses due to its highly polluting properties.

Eco-Plasma.Ho tackles pollutants that are not effectively removed by traditional biological wastewater treatment methods, enabling more sustainable and effective wastewater management practices. It is a patent-pending water treatment solution developed by EIB in collaboration with its Singapore partner, GreenRay Group

The solution adopts the Pulsed Plasma Advanced Oxidation Process that utilises non-thermal wet plasma technology to generate hydroxyl radicals within water. These highly reactive radicals effectively break down a wide range of contaminants – such as metalloids, industrial pollutants, organic compounds, and harmful microorganisms – into harmless compounds.

Unlike conventional methods, Eco-Plasma.Ho operates without additional chemicals or biological agents. This enables it to achieve zero liquid discharge or minimum liquid discharge, ensuring minimal rejection water to zero harmful byproducts are produced. As such, the treated water can be safely reused for various purposes, including

cooling towers in chemical and power plants, process water in manufacturing, and boiler feedwater.

This versatility extends the benefits of Eco-Plasma.Ho beyond palm oil mills and refineries to diverse industries, including oleochemical, semiconductor, chemical, petrochemical, food and beverage, and general industrial sectors.

EIB managing director Wong Choi Ong said, “The palm oil industry consumes substantial amounts of water during crude palm oil extraction, with half of it discharged as Pome. It is estimated that between 50 million and 75 million m3 of POME is generated annually in Malaysia. This effluent, rich in solids, oil, and organic content, poses a threat to water quality if not properly treated. To address this critical challenge, we are proud to introduce Eco-Plasma. Ho, a sustainable wastewater treatment solution that effectively neutralises pollutants while minimising environmental impact.”

He added that Eco-Plasma.Ho has demonstrated its efficacy and is currently operational in several key industries. A leading Johor-based oil palm plantation company is one of the early adopters for its proof-of concept POME polishing plant.

Additionally, Wong said, the solution has been successfully implemented in diverse settings, including an oilfield plant in China, a real estate development in Singapore for its chilled water system, and a glove manufacturing facility in Malaysia, showcasing its versatility and effectiveness in managing industrial wastewater.

The launch of Eco-Plasma.Ho represents a key milestone in the group’s expansion into environmental and energy efficiency businesses. The innovation reinforces EIB’s position as an integrated service provider, capable of delivering fully functional and sustainable palm oil facilities. Furthermore, it aligns with the evolving needs of customers who are increasingly prioritising sustainability-focused solutions.

“Sustainability is a core focus for EIB. Further to our involvement in constructing the world’s first TG2 Black Pellet Plant, which transforms oil palm empty fruit bunches into valuable resources, Eco-Plasma.Ho demonstrates our commitment to advancing green practices.

“Notably, Eco-Plasma.Ho is both cost-effective and energy-efficient, offering a lowmaintenance, eco-friendly alternative for wastewater management,” Wong said.