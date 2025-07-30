Cambodia thanks Malaysia for ceasefire efforts with Thailand

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia said it is steadfast in resolving the border conflict with Thailand and thanked Malaysia for expediting the special meeting held in Putrajaya on Monday between the two neighbours.

Malaysia dispatched a delegation to Cambodia yesterday, led by Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

“Cambodia expresses its deep appreciation to Malaysia, in its capacity as the current Chair of ASEAN, for its speedy dispatch of a delegation led by the chief of defence forces of Malaysia to Thailand and Cambodia.

“To discuss developing a detailed mechanism for the implementation, verification and reporting of the ceasefire,” Cambodia’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement yesterday.

The Malaysian officials are in Phnom Penh to coordinate the implementation of the ceasefire and the restoration of normalcy in the border areas in northern Cambodia, which was gripped by armed confrontation since July 24.

Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to stop all military actions, effective from midnight on Monday, following a special meeting initiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The United States were the co-organiser of the meeting, with China being the observer.

“It is Cambodia’s sincere hope that an impartial observer team tasked with monitoring, verifying, and facilitating the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire will be expeditiously set up, in accordance with the provisions of the special meeting held in Putrajaya,” said the statement.

The ministry said that Cambodia firmly rejects any misleading and fabricated accusations that distort the facts on the ground and threaten the fragile trust and dialogue essential for lasting peace.

“Cambodia reiterates that it has no intention, now or in the future, of breaching the ceasefire. Our primary goal is to ensure that peace not only prevails but endures, for the benefit of both nations and the stability of the entire region,” said the statement. - Bernama